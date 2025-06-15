Where Does Panama Rank In The Top Places In The World To Retire In 2025

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) If you are choosing among the best places to retire in 2025, here is a list that just may transform your golden years. Ten standout countries balance affordability, quality healthcare, culture, and ease of residency. To begin with, Panama takes the #1 spot. Thanks to its Pensionado Visa, no tax on foreign income, and low monthly living costs ($2,000–$3,000), Panama offers modern amenities, excellent healthcare, and expat-friendly infrastructure. In fact, your dollars stretch far: a dental crown may cost $580 versus $1,000–$3,500 in the U.S. and Canada.

Moving on, mid-ranking destinations include:

Portugal (2): Not only is it praised for safety and coastal charm, but also for robust healthcare. Couples live comfortably on $2,500–$3,000/month, with private insurance costing about 550 Euros/month.

Costa Rica (3): With its“Pura Vida” lifestyle and biodiversity, it offers accessible public and private health plans. On average, many retirees thrive on $1,600–$2,500/month.

Mexico (4): In comparison to other destinations, Mexico offers diverse cultural experiences, vibrant expat networks, and excellent medical care. Rents often run $500/month, and healthcare is both affordable and high quality.

France (5): Additionally, France combines gourmet culture, top-tier healthcare, and affordable housing. Doctor visits cost just 25 Euros ($26), with most of it reimbursed.

Spain (6): Known for its Mediterranean lifestyle, Spain offers efficient healthcare (217 Euros/month for private), as well as a safe and lively culture.

Malaysia (7): In contrast to Europe, Malaysia provides cultural richness, low living costs (rent $300–$500), and top-tier private hospitals.

Toward the end of the list, we find:

Greece (8),

Italy (9), and

Thailand (10): Each of these countries offers something unique-Mediterranean beauty, historic charm, and in Thailand's case, a tropical climate, low rent, and multiple expat-friendly visa options.

Throughout the places to retire ranking, key factors include cost of living, healthcare quality, visa accessibility, safety, climate, and infrastructure. For example, Portugal's private health plan averages 550 Euros/month.

Similarly, Spain's public plan ranges from 60–157 Euros/month. Thailand, meanwhile, provides retiree and digital nomad visas, plus ultra-low rent ($600 for a Bangkok studio).

In conclusion, by the end of 2025, these places to retire offer much more than just savings. Ultimately, they provide vibrant communities, natural beauty, and reliable services.

Whether it's Panama's tropical city, beach or cool mountain life, Costa Rica's lush retreats, or Italy's cultural richness, each destination promises a rewarding and enriching retirement experience.