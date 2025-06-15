Pakistani, Turkish Leaders Condemn Israeli Strikes, Call For UN Action
During the telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed that Israeli military strikes had violated Iran's sovereignty and were a clear contravention of the UN Charter and international law, jeopardising regional and global peace, the statement said.
Sharif and Erdoğan also denounced what they termed Israel's“brazen military aggression” against the Palestinian people, which they said continued with impunity.
The Pakistani and Turkish leaders emphasised that the international community and the United Nations must act collectively to urge Israel to immediately end its“aggressive posturing and illegal actions” against Iran, the Palestinians and other countries in the region, according to the statement.
Sharif renewed Pakistan's commitment to upholding international peace and said the country would continue to play a constructive role, both as a member of the UN Security Council and in other forums such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Pakistani PM added that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar would represent Pakistan at an upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul. The prime minister also congratulated Erdoğan for being decorated by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).
The statement concluded by noting that both leaders had apprised one another of their diplomatic outreach efforts and agreed to remain in close contact to coordinate on peace initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment