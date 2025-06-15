From Vision To Framework: Egypt Moves To Regulate Fractional Real Estate Investment As Nawy Shares Leads Way

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As Egypt's real estate market adapts to ongoing economic shifts and rising property prices, the demand for innovative and inclusive investment models has never been greater. Among the most promising of these models is fractional ownership, which allows individuals to invest in real estate through smaller, more accessible shares.

This approach not only democratizes access to high-value assets but also supports national objectives around financial inclusion, smart investment, and long-term wealth-building. Within this evolving landscape, Nawy Shares is taking a leadership role-bridging strong market demand with emerging regulatory clarity.

Following a recent announcement by Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), digital platforms specializing in fractional property investment have officially begun the process of establishing regulated investment funds and securing the necessary licenses for underwriting and promotional activities. Nawy Shares has affirmed its position as a pioneer in this space, being the first entity to actively pursue full compliance under FRA oversight.

A subsidiary of Nawy-Egypt's leading real estate platform-Nawy Shares was launched to offer flexible, secure entry points into the real estate market. It empowers everyday investors to own fractional shares of property units, promoting financial inclusion and broader participation in real estate investment.

Over the past 18 months, Nawy Shares has worked closely with the FRA's legal and technical departments to understand the necessary legislative requirements to formalize its business model. The Authority's latest statement marks a pivotal milestone, signaling the start of a regulated era for this emerging sector.

According to the FRA, three prominent platforms-Nawy, SAFE (launched by Madinet Masr), and Saqr (operator of Frida)-have now initiated procedures to establish real estate investment funds and obtain the relevant licenses for fund management, underwriting, and promotion.

In its official statement, the FRA emphasized:“The positive response from the applying companies reflects a growing awareness of the importance of adhering to legal frameworks and a clear desire to operate under an organized regulatory umbrella that safeguards all parties and contributes to market stability.”

For Nawy Shares, this recognition reinforces its longstanding commitment to legal compliance and investor protection.

Ayman Magdy, Managing Director of Nawy Shares, commented:“What began as an idea is now becoming a regulated reality. From day one, our vision has been to empower individuals to invest in real estate in a smart, secure, and accessible way. We are proud to be working under a transparent framework that strengthens investor trust and market stability.”

Nawy Shares is among the first platforms to formally submit a request to establish a licensed real estate investment fund-underscoring its deep commitment to operating within a sustainable, legally sound environment.

Looking ahead, Nawy Shares is committed to continued collaboration with the FRA and industry stakeholders to advance this innovative investment model, offering forward-looking opportunities tailored to the evolving needs of Egyptian investors.

Meanwhile, SAFE, launched in December 2024 by Madinet Masr Innovation Labs, is also transforming the space. Through its digital platform, users can invest in income-generating properties by purchasing fractional shares-each valued at EGP 50,000-offering a practical entry point for investors with varying budgets.

As Egypt continues to modernize its investment ecosystem, the alignment between market innovation and regulatory infrastructure signals a promising future for fractional real estate investment.