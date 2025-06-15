Rock Developments To Launch New 17-Feddan Residential Project In New Heliopolis
Emad Doss, Managing Director of Rock Developments, stated that the upcoming project represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing expansion strategy to deliver fully integrated residential environments.
Spanning 17 feddans, the development will maintain a low building footprint-limited to just 15%-with over 85% of the land dedicated to landscaped gardens and open green spaces.
According to Doss, the project will feature a diverse range of residential units and standalone villas, designed with modern aesthetics and offered in various sizes to meet the needs of today's homebuyers seeking a contemporary lifestyle.
The community will also include a comprehensive suite of amenities, such as jogging and walking tracks, children's play areas, co-working spaces, reading zones, a sports area, and pet-friendly spaces. Residents will benefit from round-the-clock security and maintenance services.
Doss noted that the first phase of the project will launch soon with competitive pricing, and units are expected to be delivered by 2029.
Rock Developments is the real estate arm of El Batal Group for Investment. Its growing portfolio includes residential and commercial developments across Egypt and Canada under the“Rock” brand, such as Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October, Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital, and both Rock Vera and Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment