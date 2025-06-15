Rock Developments To Launch New 17-Feddan Residential Project In New Heliopolis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rock Developments is set to unveil its latest residential community in East Cairo, located in the heart of New Heliopolis. The official launch is expected by the end of the month.

Emad Doss, Managing Director of Rock Developments, stated that the upcoming project represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing expansion strategy to deliver fully integrated residential environments.

Spanning 17 feddans, the development will maintain a low building footprint-limited to just 15%-with over 85% of the land dedicated to landscaped gardens and open green spaces.

According to Doss, the project will feature a diverse range of residential units and standalone villas, designed with modern aesthetics and offered in various sizes to meet the needs of today's homebuyers seeking a contemporary lifestyle.

The community will also include a comprehensive suite of amenities, such as jogging and walking tracks, children's play areas, co-working spaces, reading zones, a sports area, and pet-friendly spaces. Residents will benefit from round-the-clock security and maintenance services.

Doss noted that the first phase of the project will launch soon with competitive pricing, and units are expected to be delivered by 2029.

Rock Developments is the real estate arm of El Batal Group for Investment. Its growing portfolio includes residential and commercial developments across Egypt and Canada under the“Rock” brand, such as Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October, Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital, and both Rock Vera and Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo.