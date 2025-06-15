BAIC Group Showcases Eight International Models At The 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HONG KONG, CHINA - On June 12, 2025, the International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo officially opened at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. As the largest auto exhibition in Hong Kong's history and a key automotive platform in the Asia-Pacific region, BAIC Group, together with BAIC International and BAIC Foton, showcased eight international models from four independent passenger vehicle brands alongside advanced technological achievements, demonstrating the strength of China's intelligent manufacturing.







At the“Intelligence in motion· Future in vision” BAIC Group booth, the group's passenger and commercial vehicle brands made their joint debut at the international Expo. In response to global trends in green mobility and infrastructure diversity, the brands showcased diverse powertrain options and application-specific models to address the varied mobility needs of users worldwide.

Featured models included the BJ40 PLUS RHD, renowned for its robust off-road capability, and the new X55 RHD, which blends sleek design with dynamic performance. Other key passenger vehicles showcased included the ARCFOX αS5, delivering ultra-fast charging and high performance, and the ARCFOX αT5, designed for intelligent and comfortable driving experiences. The STELATO S9 REEV, a premium electric sedan under the STELATO brand, features a dual powertrain layout combining range-extender and pure electric technologies. In the commercial vehicle segment, BAIC Foton presented the eView, an electric school bus, and the Auman Galaxy 9.

Notably, the BJ40 PLUS RHD and X55 RHD models have launched in markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia, earning positive market reception and customer praise.

The booth also displayed BAIC's proprietary technologies, including highly integrated battery cells, coaxial electric drives, dedicated hybrid transmissions, the“Polaris” high-end electric vehicle platform, and the world's first AI-integrated cockpit platform, highlighting BAIC's intelligent innovation capabilities.

In recent years, BAIC Group has accelerated its global expansion, with six R&D/design centers worldwide, 41 overseas factories, and products covering over 130 countries and regions. Cumulative overseas sales have exceeded 1.2 million units. BAIC International offers over 30 product series, while BAIC Foton has led China's commercial vehicle exports for 14 consecutive years.

Leveraging the platform provided by this auto expo, BAIC Group will strengthen regional cooperation, advance brand internationalization, and support the sustainable global development of China's automotive industry.