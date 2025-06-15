403
King Receives Call From Iraq President
Jordan News Agency
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone with Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday, stressed the need to step up Arab efforts to reach regional comprehensive calm, according to a royal court statement.
His Majesty noted that Israel's continued attacks on Iran threaten to expand the conflict and destabilise the region, according to the statement.
The King reiterated Jordan's firm stance that it will not be a battleground for any conflict, nor will it tolerate any threat to its security, stability, or the safety of its citizens.
