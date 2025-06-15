403
Several People Injured In New Israeli Airstrike On Tehran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian authorities announced on Sunday that several people were injured in a new Israeli strike targeting parts of the capital, Tehran.
According to the Iranian new agency (IRNA), the Israeli entity intensified its attacks this afternoon, striking areas in the northern and central parts of the capital. The strikes reportedly hit residential buildings, resulting in injuries among civilians, including women and children.
A residential building in Narmak district in eastern Tehran was also targeted by Israeli aircraft on Saturday night.
Early Friday, Israel launched a large-scale aerial assault on military, nuclear, and civilian sites across Iran, hitting major facilities such as Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.
In swift retaliation, Iran launched waves of missile attacks on Friday evening, targeting dozens of Israeli military positions and airbases.
