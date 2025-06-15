Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Italian PM Discuss Regional, International Developments

2025-06-15 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, key regional and international developments of common interest, particularly those related to the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received on Sunday from Meloni.
The call also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them across various fields.

