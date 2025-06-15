Tehran Police Building Attacked By Israel, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

TEHRAN: A police building in Iran's capital Tehran was attacked by an Israeli micro aerial vehicle (MAV) on Sunday, the Hamshahri Online news website reported.

The attack left a number of people wounded and inflicted minor damages on the building, the report said, though no specific casualty figures were provided.

Police said their operations were continuing as normal.

Israel on Sunday continued its attacks on Tehran as well as other parts of the country.

According to local media, a projectile hit an oil refinery in Tehran, sparking a massive blaze. Drones reportedly targeted residential areas near Valiasr Square, causing further blasts. Air defenses were activated across parts of the capital. In Isfahan, a carpet market was struck twice, resulting in significant damage.

Commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, Iranian government spokesman Fatemeh Mohajerani said mosques and metro stations would be available round-the-clock as shelters for people as of Sunday night, according to the official news agency IRNA.

She added schools could also be safe places for people at the time of attacks.

Israel first launched airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Friday, killing a number of Iran's top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

It continued its attacks on Saturday and Sunday. Iran responded by launching missile attacks against various targets in Israel.