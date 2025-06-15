Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility Tonight
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will be hazy at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will also be hazy at times, becomes misty to foggy at places by late night, the report added, warning of expected poor visibility at places by late night.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to northeasterly 04 to 14 KT.
The visibility will be 04 to 09 Kilometers.
The sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.
