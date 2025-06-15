Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Public Health Meets Chinese Vice Minister Of National Health Commission

2025-06-15 02:01:36
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met today with the Vice Minister of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China HE Guo Yanhong, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them in the health sector.

