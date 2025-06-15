Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Spanish FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, HE Jose Manuel Albares.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to further support and enhance them. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, stressing that such actions undermine efforts to achieve peace and risk dragging the region into a wider conflict.

His Excellency emphasized the urgent need for joint regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic channels.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar continues to exert intensive efforts, in coordination with its partners, to restore dialogue among all parties, address outstanding issues, and promote security and peace in the region and the world.