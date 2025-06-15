Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Children Die After Eating Poisoned Watermelon In Kunar

2025-06-15 02:00:51
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Three children have died and a fourth is in a coma after eating a poisoned watermelon in the Chawkay district of eastern Kunar province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Farid Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred on Saturday in the Babro Debli area, where four children ate watermelon from a field and were subsequently poisoned.

He added that the children were taken to the hospital, but three of them died, while the fourth remains in a coma.

According to Dehqan, a farmer has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently under investigation.

