Araghchi: Iran Does Not Want War With Israel To Expand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says his country does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries or region unless the situation is forced.

He made these remarks at a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Tehran, IRNA News Agency reported.

He added that the attacks on Israel would cease once Israel halted its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

“We are by no means seeking to widen this war to other nations or the region - unless it is forced upon us. We did not initiate this war; in fact, we were pursuing diplomatic efforts regarding our nuclear programme. However, this aggression was imposed on us,” Araghchi said.

He added Israel had crossed a new red line in international law by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities - an act he described as a serious violation and one that is strictly prohibited under any circumstances.

Araghchi accused the United States of being a partner in the Israeli attacks, saying Washington must take responsibility.

“The Israeli regime's aggression against Iran could never have occurred without the approval and support of the United States. We possess credible evidence showing the involvement and backing of American forces and bases,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister urged the US to condemn the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have entered a new phase, with both sides continuing air and missile strikes overnight, resulting in significant casualties and damage.

kk/ma