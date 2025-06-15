Araghchi: Iran Does Not Want War With Israel To Expand
KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says his country does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries or region unless the situation is forced.
He made these remarks at a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Tehran, IRNA News Agency reported.
He added that the attacks on Israel would cease once Israel halted its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.
“We are by no means seeking to widen this war to other nations or the region - unless it is forced upon us. We did not initiate this war; in fact, we were pursuing diplomatic efforts regarding our nuclear programme. However, this aggression was imposed on us,” Araghchi said.
He added Israel had crossed a new red line in international law by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities - an act he described as a serious violation and one that is strictly prohibited under any circumstances.
Araghchi accused the United States of being a partner in the Israeli attacks, saying Washington must take responsibility.
“The Israeli regime's aggression against Iran could never have occurred without the approval and support of the United States. We possess credible evidence showing the involvement and backing of American forces and bases,” he added.
The Iranian Foreign Minister urged the US to condemn the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Tensions between Iran and Israel have entered a new phase, with both sides continuing air and missile strikes overnight, resulting in significant casualties and damage.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment