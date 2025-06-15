Daikundi Residents Urge Ceremonies' Costs Redirecting To Welfare Initiatives

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): In central Daikundi province, ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and celebrations for returning from hajj pilgrimage are still held with exorbitant costs despite the fact that many families struggle with poverty.

According to some residents, such expenses not only put people under financial strain but also hinder the welfare and development of society.

They say harmful social traditions have had many negative consequences, and excessive spending on such occasions places economic pressure on people. If even a portion of these costs are allocated to public welfare projects, Daikundi's image would change for the better.

Recently, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) issued a five-article directive aimed at preventing harmful traditions during engagement ceremonies, weddings, funeral gatherings, and events marking return from Hajj and Umrah. The directive emphasizes simplicity, avoiding extravagant expenses, and steering clear of unnecessary luxuries.

Ghulam Ali Baleegh, a religious scholar from Daikundi, said most social events in the province involved frivolous and burdensome expenses, causing families to remain under financial pressure for years.

He added that some families, due to these harmful customs, even take out loans to cover such heavy costs.

He noted that many people in Daikundi live in severe poverty, yet spend over 700,000 or 800,000 afghanis on weddings. In his view, this contributes to domestic violence, poverty, and migration.

The religious scholar also mentioned that in most areas of Daikundi, there is a custom called“Tosha-i-Rah” (provisions for the afterlife), where on the day of burial, several cows and other animals are slaughtered and meals are served to the people.

He stated,“I even heard that in some places, people couldn't afford to take their sick family member to Kabul or elsewhere for treatment due to lack of money, but after the patient dies, they borrow money to buy several cows for Tosha-i-Rah. This is completely forbidden (haram) in Islam.”

Religious scholars in Daikundi emphasize that extravagance and unnecessary expenses have no place in Islam, and the religion stresses frugality and simplicity.

Nader Naqawi, another religious scholar in Daikundi, also said that harmful traditions during weddings, funerals, and return-from-Hajj celebrations are widespread, and some families remain in debt for years.

He added that many of these events cost more than 700,000 or 800,000 afghanis, and according to him, the person responsible often has to work for years in other countries or remain in debt for a long time to cover the expenses.

Naqawi explained,“Unfortunately, many young people abandon their education just to afford marriage costs. They go to Iran or Pakistan to work and fulfill the demands of the bride's father. If they can't, they may resort to actions not permitted in Islam.”

He emphasized,“Demanding livestock as a bridal gift is haram in Islam. Only the dowry (mahr) is permitted, and this practice of demanding large numbers of livestock from the groom is a harmful custom.”

He added that they have always promoted awareness in gatherings to eliminate or reduce these burdensome costs.

He called on all residents of Daikundi to avoid unnecessary spending to improve their living conditions and help advance society.

Meanwhile, some residents of Daikundi also say that those who are financially well-off should dedicate part of their ceremonial spending to charitable and public welfare activities instead.

Talib Hussain, a social activist, said:“On some occasions, they slaughter two or three cows. Some people can afford it, but others can't and take on debt-it's very hard.”

He added that if those who are financially capable spend even a portion of their money on charitable work in their communities, it would help boost local economic development.

He said that if each person devoted half of their extravagant expenses to building roads, schools, clinics, or other public welfare projects, it would lead to social prosperity.

He pointed out that people are facing thousands of challenges due to bad roads, lack of school buildings, health centers, and other basic services, while large sums of money are being misused.

He stressed that everyone should work to eliminate these harmful traditions and strive to improve their own lives and the community.

Hussain also said that reducing such expenses would benefit the people and lessen their debt burden.

At the same time, local officials in Daikundi also acknowledge that harmful traditions have led to excessive spending in the province and say that awareness campaigns have been initiated to reduce such costs at social events.

Ghazanfar Kazemi, spokesman for the governor of Daikundi, said that an awareness committee has been formed to discourage harmful traditions and raise public awareness through various channels.

He added that last week a large public gathering was held, attended by Maulvi Najibullah Rafi, the governor of Daikundi, and other department heads, focusing on avoiding extravagant spending.

According to him, the governor stated in the meeting that unnecessary spending on Hajj, weddings, and funeral ceremonies is neither religiously obligatory nor recommended-it is extravagance and should be controlled.

He further stated that the governor urged people to invest their wealth in charitable projects like building schools, religious schools, and roads instead of wasteful spending.

Kazemi also noted that religious scholars and mosque imams are also responsible for raising awareness among the people to eliminate unwarranted traditions.

