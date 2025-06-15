Work Kicks Off On Electricity Supply Project In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Work has been initiated on a 20-kilowatt electricity supply project in Mohammad Agha district of central Logar province to electrify 2,000 households.

Funded by the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW), the project would cost 31 million afghanis and take one year to complete, Acting Minister of Energy and Water Maulvi Abdul Latif Mansour told a ceremony in this regard.

He explained upon completion, 2,000 families in Mohammad Agha district would benefit from imported electricity.

He added his ministry was currently implementing several projects in the province and aims to complete them within this year to pave the way for the launch of new projects.

Mansoor also urged Afghans living abroad to return to the country and serve the people under the framework of the Islamic Emirate.

Meanwhile, Logar's Deputy Governor Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Deenparwar said that Logar was located close to the capital, Kabul and therefore deserves special attention from the Islamic Emirate.

On the other hand, Abdullah, a resident of Mohammad Agha district, told Pajhwok that he was pleased with the ministry's initiative to launch an electricity supply project for homes in the district.

He stressed that although Mohammad Agha lies close to Kabul and the electricity lines for Greater Paktia pass through the district, local residents have still not been provided with adequate electricity.

