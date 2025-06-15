Trump, Putin Discuss Rising Tensions In Middle East

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call on the Middle East crisis, the Kremlin said. Putin condemned Israeli attacks on Iran; Trump spoke of America's willingness to negotiate with Tehran.

Reuters, citing the Kremlin, reported that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East during a phone call that lasted about 50 minutes.

In this conversation, Putin condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and expressed concern about the rise in tensions.

On the other hand, Trump considered the situation in the Middle East to be worrying and emphasized that Washington is prepared to resume nuclear talks with Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman explained Israel did something that made the conversation meaningless.

Iranian officials claim that US is complicit in Israel's actions.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated when Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday morning. In response, Iran launched missiles into Israeli territory. On Saturday, Iran followed up with new missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel also targeted military centers and oil facilities in Tehran last night, including the headquarters of Ministry of Defense. The Revolutionary Guard has warned that Iran will respond more severely if Israel continues its attacks.

