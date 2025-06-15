Resilient Aishwarya Pissay Storms To INRC Rd 2 Victory In Style
Despite losing nearly 44 seconds due to technical issues in the opening special stage, India's only FIM World Cup winner and three-time world champion displayed true grit and championship spirit in the Ladies Class. Undeterred by the early setback, she shifted into high gear, riding aggressively through the remaining stages.
Astride a TVS RTR 200, Bengaluru's Aishwarya recovered valuable time in the second special stage and delivered a sensational performance in the final leg, ultimately storming to victory with a commanding lead of 1 minute and 34 seconds. Former champion Ryhana Bee of Chennai was left battling for second place with Jaipur's Somyya Chaudhary, as the reigning champion surged ahead.
Racing across a challenging 17.5 km stretch of broken tarmac, the champion's display of raw speed and flawless technique thrilled the modest crowd gathered along the route, as she clocked 50 minutes, 02.803 seconds to keep the championship lead after two rounds.
"I lost a lot of time in the first stage. So I was a bit cautious in the second and went all out in the third, not leave anything for chance. It is a well-fought race and I had a lot of fun on the bike,” said Aishwarya, who is supported by Petronas TVS Racing, along with Micro Labs, IIFL and Surana College.
The six-round FMSCI National Rally Championship for 2-wheelers 2025 will now move to the coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru.
