INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Iovance Biotherapeutics
As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of Iovance's growth potential; notably, that it was not equipped to generate and drive demand or was otherwise ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported existing demand for its treatments through its network of approved treatment centers.
On July 25, 2024, Iovance announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on 1) "the iCTC completed annual scheduled maintenance in December" and "capacity was reduced by more than half for about 1 month," 2) "[l]ower Proleukin sales" than the company expected, and 3) "the variable pace at which ATCs began treatment patients."
Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Iovance's revelation. The price of Iovance's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $3.17 per share on May 8, 2025, Iovance's stock price fell to $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, a decline of about 44.795% in the span of just a single day.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Iovance's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
To learn more about the Iovance class action, go to /IOVA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
