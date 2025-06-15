Delhi BJP Plans Protest Against Vandalism At Tagore's Ancestral House In B'desh
A Delhi BJP spokesperson said that the march will start from Teen Murti Chowk at around 3.45 p.m. and proceed towards Bangladesh High Commission in Chankyapuri to demand protection for Tagore's ancestral home.
The BJP has condemned the attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh, terming it a pre-planned act of violence.
The party has repeatedly urged the world community, which values morality, culture, and creativity, to come together and strongly condemn the attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra earlier said: "The site was vandalised, and significant damage was done. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was no ordinary figure. He was not just a literary icon; he was a man of diversity, who gave a lot to the world, he was man with personality beyond borders.”
Patra said media reports suggested that the attack was carried out by members of organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam.
He said the interim government of Bangladesh had not taken any action so far.
Patra said Tagore's house was declared an international museum by the Government of Bangladesh, preserving the legacy of India's heritage, where many of Rabindranath Tagore's works were created.
The house was vandalised by a mob following a confrontation between a visitor and a museum employee.
Authorities launched an investigation into the incident and temporarily closed the site to the public, a report mentioned.
According to local media reports, the unrest began when a visitor arrived at the Rabindra Kachharibari, also known as the Rabindra Memorial Museum, with his family.
A dispute reportedly broke out between the visitor and staff at the entrance over a motorcycle parking fee. Tensions escalated, and the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and physically assaulted by staff.
The incident sparked local outrage and the auditorium of the Kachharibari was vandalised, and a director of the institution was physically attacked.
