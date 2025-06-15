Ali Fazal Celebrates 12 Years Of Release Of 'Fukrey' With Unseen Pictures
On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film's shoot. The pictures show him enjoying the company of his co-actors, and producers of the film.
He wrote in the caption,“12 years ago we blasted out into the scene. Thank you to the team of @excelmovies and ofcourse @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for championing a bunch of whackos like us... on a film like this.. to many more place holders in history. To @mriglamba : I owe you big. More than just for 'Fukrey'”.
'Fukrey', which had a poor opening at the box-office, slowly picked the momentum, and reached its audience in no time. The film franchise boasts a binge worthy narrative across its parts, and is an addition in the case studies of Hindi cinema about films that saw poor opening at the box-office but went on to become cult classics.
Ali went on to marry Richa Chadha, with whom he shared the screen for the first time in 'Fukrey'. The couple were recently blessed with a baby girl. Earlier, speaking with IANS, Ali shared that for him, to see his daughter grow up is the best cinematic moment that he will ever witness in his life.
Ali recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the multi-starrer film. When IANS asked him,“Curiosity and observation. Do you consider these as the currency for any artist?”, the actor said said,“Yes. If I may say so. I've recently become a father and I think the best piece of cinema that I will ever witness in my life is this 10 month old daughter that I have. Because it has the two things that you just mentioned and in all honesty and that's wherein lies the perfect mix of unpredictability and it's cinematic. We need that. The moment we lose our innocence we start drifting away. That's the fight”.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.
The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment