Shivaldo Singh Extends Bengaluru FC Deal Until 2028

Bengaluru, June 15 (IANS) Forward Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh has signed a new three-year deal with Bengaluru FC that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Shivaldo, who has been called up to Team India's U23 squad for friendlies against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic in Dushanbe later this month, has made 15 appearances for the club across two seasons.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal with Bengaluru FC, a club where I've grown immensely over the last few years. I'm grateful to the coaches and management for putting their faith in me, and to the fans for their support. The season gone by was one that tested me, and I'm thankful to the club for supporting me through this period. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's future successes," said Shivaldo, after completing the formalities on the deal.

Shivaldo, who made his debut for the Blues against Mumbai City FC in 2023, scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Goa later on that season. He was also named the club's Emerging Player of the Season at the end of 2023-24. He made his debut for India's U23 squad later that year, scoring on his first appearance against Malaysia in an international friendly.

"Shivaldo is a player who has immense potential, and having come back from what was a tough injury at the start of last season, we see him playing a big part in our future successes. All of us at the club are really glad to see him sign on a new deal," said Blues' Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Shivaldo's extension follows that of Naorem Roshan Singh and Lalremtluanga Fanai, who have both put pen to paper on long term deals at the club.