AV-Comparatives Validates Real-World Threat Detection In 2025 EDR XDR MDR Certification Testing
Read the full test here:
Unlike, e.g. the EPR Test, which focuses on prevention, the EDR test simulates complex attack scenarios to assess how well a product detects and logs each stage of an intrusion, providing insights into its visibility, telemetry quality, and threat detection precision. Threat visibility based on threat hunting capabilities is also considered.
AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce that five out of seven solutions have achieved certification so far under our transparent and rigorous methodology.
Certified Products – EDR , XDR and MDR Solutions
The following products earned certification in the 2025 test round
-
CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
ESET PROTECT Enterprise Cloud
G DATA 365 MXDR (MDR solution)
Kaspersky Next EDR Expert (in the pilot test)
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Pro
One Methodology for EDR , XDR and MDR
While initially designed to evaluate EDR and XDR capabilities, the test can equally be applied to MDR (Managed Detection and Response) offerings. In this round, G DATA successfully participated with their MDR solution, demonstrating that even managed offerings can be assessed under realistic, controlled attack conditions.
A Focus on Real-World Visibility
This evaluation simulates Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attacks, using known Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) from frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK. All products were tested in monitoring mode only, meaning prevention features were disabled. The goal: to measure how well threats are detected and reported, not blocked.
Highlights of the methodology:
-
Execution of complex attack chains
Validation of detections via alerts in the management console or through manual threat hunting in telemetry
Transparent certification model: only products meeting the detection threshold are certified and publicly listed
Methodological Improvements and the Road Ahead
The 2025 test incorporated feedback from independent analysts, resulting in greater transparency, enhanced scoring, and deeper telemetry validation. Further enhancements are planned for the 2026 certification test.
The EDR Detection Validation Test is open to EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR vendors seeking independent validation of their detection capabilities. Certification offers vendors industry recognition and deep technical insight into their solution's real-world performance.
Contact us to participate in the next test cycle.
Cybersecurity and Antivirus Test Results are available at or the following vendors:
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Checkpoint, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, F-Secure, ESET, G DATA, Gen Digital. Google, Intego, K7 Computing, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, McAfee, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Nordsec, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, TrendMicro, VIPRE, WithSecure and many more
Contakt: Peter Stelzhammer, [email protected] , +43512287788
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment