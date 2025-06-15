INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Schrödinger, Inc. - SDGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Schrödinger, Inc. (“Schrödinger” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SDGR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Schrödinger and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2025, Schrödinger issued a press release“announc[ing] that the company and Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., have mutually agreed that Dr. Porges will depart from his role as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities.”

On this news, Schrödinger's stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 8.62%, to close at $21.53 per share on May 20, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions.

