INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Quipt Home Medical Corp. - QIPT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Quipt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 5, 2025, Forager Capital Management (“Forager”), one of Quipt's largest shareholders, issued a press release stating its“request[] that Quipt immediately and unequivocally retract its false and misleading statement made in its press release on May 21, 2025 relating to Forager's offer to acquire 100% of Quipt's issued and outstanding common shares at a price of $3.10 per common share.”

On this news, Quipt's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 8.53%, to close at $1.93 per share on June 5, 2025.

