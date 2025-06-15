Deepening Trade Relations And Entrepreneurial Collaboration Through The 3Rd Euafrican SME Summit In Johannesburg

Some of the main speakers at the EU African SME Summit

The summit aims to catalyse long-term cooperation, especially in the context of the AfCFTA and EU Global Gateway

The summit aims to catalyse long-term cooperation, especially in the context of the AfCFTA and EU Global Gateway

- Tiekie BarnardJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --For the first time, the EU–African SME Summit comes to African soil, hosted at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Now in its third edition, the summit represents a pivotal milestone in advancing EU–Africa trade cooperation, built around entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive growth.Themed"Passion for Change – Entrepreneurs Make it Happen," the summit will spotlight the transformative power of SMEs and mid-sized enterprises in building resilient economies, fostering cross-border trade, and driving job creation across both continents.Organisers and Strategic PartnersThe 2025 Summit is co-organised by European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME, the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), the German Mittelstand BVMW, and local partner Shared Value Africa (SVA).Strategic partners include the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa, EU-Africa Business Forum Facility, EUIPO, Afreximbank, Konrad Adenauer Foundation, and various private sector entities committed to sustainable development and SME growth.Following successful editions in Brussels (2019) and Rome/Dakar (2021), this year's summit brings together public and private sector leaders, development finance institutions, investors, and entrepreneurs for a dynamic three-day engagement featuring:.High-level keynote sessions.Policy and trade panels.Entrepreneur pitching forums.Sectoral roundtables (agribusiness, digital innovation, green economy).Investor networking and B2B matchmakingVoices of LeadershipUdo Bullmann, Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Pan-African Parliament, remarked:"The EU–Africa partnership must be built on mutual respect and shared prosperity. Entrepreneurs on both continents are key to driving inclusive growth. This summit is where collaboration turns into concrete progress."H.E. Ms. Sandra Kramer – European Union Ambassador to South Africa added:"As the EU strengthens its ties with Africa through the Global Gateway initiative, this summit offers a vital platform to align our trade and development priorities with the innovation and entrepreneurial drive of our young businesses."H.E. Mr. Andreas Peschke – German Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini noted:"Germany places great value on partnership with Africa, especially through empowering SMEs and fostering youth-led enterprises. This summit highlights the importance of working together to shape a shared economic future."High-level speakers also include:1.Mr. Christoph AhlhausPresident, European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME and Executive Chairman, Der Mittelstand e.V.Mr. Ahlhaus brings extensive experience in European SME advocacy and has held significant political roles in Germany, including serving as the First Mayor of Hamburg.2.Mr. Antonio Berenguer ReguantDeputy Director for International Cooperation, European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)Mr. Berenguer oversees EU-funded intellectual property cooperation projects across multiple regions, including Africa, enhancing SME competitiveness through IP rights.3.Ms. Wincate MuthiniProgramme Manager, Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI)Ms. Muthini coordinates strategic partnerships and programs aimed at fostering an enabling business environment for African economic integration.These speakers contribute a wealth of expertise in international partnerships, SME development, and sustainable economic growth, aligning with the summit's objectives of fostering EU–Africa trade relations and entrepreneurial collaboration.Speaker List available on the websiteAn Ecosystem of Growth and InvestmentWith high-level investors and development partners expected to attend, the summit aims to catalyse long-term cooperation, especially in the context of the AfCFTA, EU Global Gateway, and Africa's rising digital and green economies. Participating entrepreneurs from both Africa and Germany will explore synergies, share innovations, and form cross-border partnerships that build sustainable value chains.Tiekie Barnard, CEO Shared Value Africa shared:"This is more than an event – it's a movement to unlock opportunity and elevate the role of SMEs in shaping a prosperous future. We are excited to see Africa and Europe building real bridges through trade and entrepreneurship."The summit is open to African and European entrepreneurs, trade agencies, investors, policymakers, and SME development experts.

