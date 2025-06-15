Cricket Means So Much To Us And People Of The Country: SA Coach Conrad On WTC Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 15 (IANS) A day after South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship, head coach Shukri Conrad said the sport is deeply valued by all members of the winning team, as well as by the people of the rainbow nation.

At Lord's on Saturday, South Africa beat the defending champions Australia by five wickets to win the WTC mace and end a 27-year knockout losing streak. Opener Aiden Markram made a magnificent 136 and steered South Africa to victory in the Ultimate Test by lunch on day four by chasing 282 in 83.4 overs.

Notably, two months ago, Conrad lost his father Sedick, who himself was a first-class cricketer.“I guess I do play that father figure role, because most of these guys are close in age to my kids. They keep me young, because they give me headaches. People like Dane Paterson... they are the reason I don't have any hair anymore.”

“If he is quiet for too long, you know he is up to no good. And some of the music they play...my goodness! But they are the reason we do this and keep coaching. Cricket means so much to all of us, and to the people of this country,” said Conrad in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Sunday.

Veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was left in tears of joy after achieving WTC glory, and said a dream he saw had come true at Lord's just before Father's Day came on Sunday.

“This is even more special, because my family is here with me. It is my first one as a father, and my dream was to have my daughter with me, playing on the outfield at Lord's, with a winner's medal on her,” an emotional Maharaj added.

One of the memorable and viral images from SA's WTC win was of captain Temba Bavuma having the WTC mace in one hand, and his son holding the other hand.“Fatherhood has definitely changed me as a person. Even the team says it has made me a better man. It is special and gives you someone else to play for,” he concluded.