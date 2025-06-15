United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Boosts The Capacity Of Communities In Uror, Jonglei, To Create A Safe And Secure Environment For All

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JUBA, South Sudan, June 15, 2025/APO Group/ --

While the residents of Uror Country continue to be plagued by cattle raids, revenge killings, and the mobilization of armed youth, the region has become a major destination for displaced families seeking to return and rebuild their lives.

This makes efforts to strengthen protection of civilians more important than ever and is why peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan provided intensive training for 30 local leaders, members of organized forces, civil society groups and the displaced communities themselves.

“The training enhanced understanding among key stakeholders, including traditional chiefs, the armed forces, police, youth and women about their roles and how to prevent conflict early, particularly through dialogue, to avoid the situation deteriorating into a much bigger problem,” explained Uror County Commissioner, James Gatkhor Gatluak.

Civil society representative, Nyaluol Chol, stressed the need for civilians to be protected from ambushes while travelling along roads as well as in particular villages where armed attacks have been prevalent.

“Women are the backbone of our families and have an important role in engaging positively and effectively to protect them as well as provide a more secure environment for our whole community. That is what we are committed to.”

The focus of the training was on understanding the drivers of conflict, how to monitor and report threats, strengthening early warning systems to prevent the outbreak of violence, and creating a safe environment for host communities as well as returnees. It also addressed the need for improved coordination between security forces and community leaders.

“We shared new ideas about the protection mechanisms that are being used to protect civilians,” said UNMISS Protection, Transition and Reintegration officer, Peter Wiseh.“While it is the primary role of the Government of South Sudan to provide security for its people, we are here to reinforce and enhance those efforts through direct action as well as capacity building.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).