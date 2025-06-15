Distress Is Not Disobedience. Kashmir's Schools Must Wake Up.

Representational Photo

By Khurram Rasool

There's always that one child in the classroom who doesn't sit still, who stares off, who says the wrong thing at the wrong time. The child teachers call a distraction. The one they discipline often, but rarely try to understand.

In Kashmir, these children aren't exceptions. They are everywhere. And they are often hurting in ways that don't look like pain.

We live in a region where conflict is not a chapter in textbooks but a lived experience. Its weight presses into homes and classrooms, into daily routines and young minds.

Read Also After Harvard, Abuse Allegations Rock Another Kashmiri School Numan Is Gone. Are Kashmir's Schools Safe for Sensitive Kids?

Children in Kashmir carry trauma as early as they carry schoolbags. Some have seen violence. Some have lost parents. Others live with fear as a background noise.

And still, we treat them like they're just misbehaving kids who need stricter rules, not softer hands.

Schools here still work as if they're preparing children for board exams alone, as if the emotional lives of students are irrelevant to education. They continue to operate in a traditional, almost mechanical way, where obedience is prized over expression, and deviation is punished instead of explored.

There are no serious efforts to help children process what they live through. And most teachers are not trained to see past the surface.

This needs to change. Because it's not just about academics. It's about survival.

The suicide of 14-year-old Numan should have shaken us out of this mindset. A child in Srinagar ended his life, and in doing so, left behind a question we must all answer: how did we let him slip through?

His story is not one of rebellion. It's one of grief. Numan had lost his mother when he was around ten. He coped the only way he could. He drew symbols and words onto his skin, small tattoos that probably gave shape to feelings he couldn't express in words. Instead of care, he received humiliation.

According to his family and classmates, school authorities repeatedly shamed him for the tattoos. They didn't ask why. They just punished the how.

This wasn't discipline. It was neglect disguised as authority. It was failure disguised as order.

What happened to Numan isn't rare, even if his end was.

Teachers in Kashmir often respond to distressed behaviour with sharpness, not sensitivity. They were trained, perhaps, in more peaceful times, or at least in a system that never asked them to understand children beyond their grades and manners.

But the world has changed. And Kashmir's children are growing up in a place where trauma is layered and unresolved.

In such a place, emotional care is not an extra. It is the core of any meaningful education.

But how many schools have counsellors? How many have teachers trained to recognize anxiety, depression, or signs of grief? Very few.

We teach them equations, but not empathy. We grade their grammar, but ignore their silences. We make them sit straight, while inside they are collapsing. We do not prepare our teachers for this reality, and we do not reform our institutions to meet it.

This has to stop.

We need every school in Kashmir to rethink what it means to educate a child. We need mandatory, full-time school counsellors. Trained professionals, not part-time volunteers.

Every teacher must undergo training not just in pedagogy, but in trauma care and child psychology. Not every child who talks back is disrespectful. Some are scared. Some are angry. Some are just trying not to cry.

Classrooms need to become softer places. Places where behaviour is not punished blindly, but understood. Where a student like Numan would be asked gently about his tattoos, not mocked. Where guidance, not ridicule, is the first response. Where children can be complex, emotional, and human, and still be safe.

Numan's classmates say he was laughed at, singled out, made to feel different. That's not education. That's abandonment.

We are not preparing children for exams alone. We are preparing them for life. And if we continue to ignore their inner world, we will lose more. Maybe not all to suicide, but slowly, to shame. To isolation. To silence.

Numan's death is not just one family's tragedy. It is a mirror held up to an entire system. His tattoos weren't rebellion. They were sorrow looking for shape. And his story is not a warning, it's a plea.

Let it be the moment we decide to stop failing our children. Let it be the last time we choose silence over care.

The author is a senior scribe from Kashmir. She can be reached at [email protected]