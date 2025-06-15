Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Held For Offering Bribe To Cop In North Kashmir's Kupwara

2025-06-15 10:08:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district was on Sunday arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer, police said.

Talib Peer, a resident of Lolab, approached the SHO of Lalpora police station and offered bribe in exchange for the unlawful release of a seized JCB vehicle. Following this, he was arrested, a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the JCB was intercepted during routine patrolling and area domination exercises. Upon inspection, it was found to be operating without valid documents and the driver was without a license.

Consequently, the vehicle was challaned and taken into custody as per the law, he said

A case under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Peer at Lalpora Police Station, the spokesperson said.

