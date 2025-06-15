Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under PIT-NDPS, PSA In Jammu, Kathua

Manpreet Singh alias Sartaj, a resident of Miran Sahib area in Jammu, has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act after obtaining a formal detention order from the divisional commissioner, a police spokesman said.

The accused has been lodged in the Udhampur district jail, he said.

“Multiple FIRs were registered against Singh, who was found involved in promoting the drug trade. Despite his previous arrests in NDPS cases, he did not mend his ways and was found involved in supplying drugs to the local youth,” the spokesman said.

“Singh managed to secure bail in the previous cases. To prevent the subject from indulging in criminal activities, a dossier under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act was recommended against him,” he said.

In the second case, A Javed has been detained from Dadwara village in Kathua district under the Public Safety Act (PSA), the spokesman said.

A dossier was prepared against Javed and sent to the Kathua district magistrate seeking his detention under the PSA. The accused has been lodged in the Udhampur district jail, the spokesman said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now