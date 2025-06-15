Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Minor Siblings Feared Drowned In Chenab River In J & K's Doda

2025-06-15 10:08:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two minor siblings are feared drowned after they slipped into the swollen Chenab river in Doda district, officials said on Sunday, as a major rescue operation is underway to retrieve their bodies.

The boys, hailing from Nepli village, were playing cricket near the river bank when the ball fell in the river on Saturday evening, the officials said, quoting eye-witnesses.

Abrar Ahmad (12) was the first to fall into the river while trying to retrieve the ball and his younger brother Asrar Ahmad (10) was also swept away when he tried to rescue him, the officials said.

A major rescue operation was launched by locals, police and SDRF but there was no trace of the boys, the officials said, adding the rescue operation continued till late in the night and was resumed around 6 am on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda Sandeep Mehta also visited the scene to supervise the rescue operation.

“The boys remained untraced so far but efforts are on to trace them. The water level in Chenab is very high but the SDRF and police are continuing their efforts,” Singh said.

He requested parents not to leave their children unattended near the water bodies to avoid any untoward incident.

