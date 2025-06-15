Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Al-Dheferi Finishes Runner Up In UAE Rally Championship

2025-06-15 10:07:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Mohammad Al-Dheferi came in second on Sunday in the fourth round of the UAE Rally championship, where he was pitted against 25 other competitors in the 32-kilometers contest.
The contest witnessed a stiff level of competition as racers navigated their way through the desert terrain, with the UAE's own Sheikh Abdullah Al-Qasimi coming in first ahead of Al-Dheferi, as the latter expressed his pride over his performance that was the result of strenuous preparations, he said.
He went on to say that he looked forward to participating in future events of such magnitude, telling KUNA that such contests allow him to elevate Kuwait to the upper echelons of the sport of rally racing. (end)
