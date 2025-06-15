Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sirens Sound Across Jordan As Iran Sends Barrage Of Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel


2025-06-15 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that sirens were activated across the Kingdom amid increasing regional military tensions and reports of flying objects detected over Jordan.
The PSD urged Jordanians to stay away from windows and open spaces and adhere to the safety instructions issued by authorities to ensure public safety during this period of heightened alert.

MENAFN15062025000117011021ID1109676471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search