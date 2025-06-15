403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sirens Sound Across Jordan As Iran Sends Barrage Of Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that sirens were activated across the Kingdom amid increasing regional military tensions and reports of flying objects detected over Jordan.
The PSD urged Jordanians to stay away from windows and open spaces and adhere to the safety instructions issued by authorities to ensure public safety during this period of heightened alert.
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that sirens were activated across the Kingdom amid increasing regional military tensions and reports of flying objects detected over Jordan.
The PSD urged Jordanians to stay away from windows and open spaces and adhere to the safety instructions issued by authorities to ensure public safety during this period of heightened alert.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment