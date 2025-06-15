Sirens Sound Across Jordan As Iran Sends Barrage Of Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel

Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that sirens were activated across the Kingdom amid increasing regional military tensions and reports of flying objects detected over Jordan.The PSD urged Jordanians to stay away from windows and open spaces and adhere to the safety instructions issued by authorities to ensure public safety during this period of heightened alert.

