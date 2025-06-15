Police Urge Jordanians To Stay Home Amid Regional Military Escalation

403
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) Sunday urged Jordanians to remain at home due to the ongoing military escalation in the region and the detection of flying objects in Jordanian skies.
In a statement, the PSD emphasised the importance of avoiding windows and open areas to ensure public safety. The directorate also urged residents to follow all instructions and directives issued by relevant authorities to maintain security and safety.
