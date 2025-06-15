Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Pres. Urges Halt To Israeli Occupation Military Offensives


2025-06-15 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi echoed on Sunday his country's absolute opposition to conflict spillover in the region, calling on the Israeli occupation to stop its military offensives on all regional fronts.
The Egyptian president made the remarks during a phone call with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, which focused on the current regional situation, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
During the phone conversation, he sounded the alarm that the continued Israeli occupation action would have serious impacts on the region's peoples, urging the international community to play a more effective role by pushing all regional parties to shoulder their due responsibilities, the spokesman said.
He underlined that a peaceful solution remains the sole guarantee of regional security and stability, calling for the resumption of Oman-facilitated US-Iranian negotiations as the ideal way out of the current tensions.
The Egyptian president restated Cairo's unwavering stance based on a weapons of mass destruction-free Middle East involving all countries in the region.
He stressed that a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause is the only guarantee of permanent peace and stability in the Middle East. (end)
