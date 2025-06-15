Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Embassy: Travel Update Includes No Warning Against Traveling To Kuwait


2025-06-15 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- The British Embassy in Kuwait affirmed that the updates on traveling to Kuwait and several other countries published by British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in light of the region's recent events, do not include any warning against traveling to Kuwait.
The embassy said in a statement on Sunday that the update includes an alert that "the continuation of hostilities in the area may lead to a rapid escalation and pose security risks on a larger scale in the region," calling on its citizens to follow local and international media and abide by the instructions of local authorities. (end)
