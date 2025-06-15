Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, UAE Discuss Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran


2025-06-15 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamad bin Abdulrahman and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Sunday discussed the latest regional developments, mainly Israeli occupation attacks on Iran.
This came during a phone conversation between both ministers, which focused on bilateral cooperation, ways of promoting it and the latest regional situation, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Qatari minister, during the call, echoed Qatar's emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation attack on Iran as a blatant breach of its sovereignty and security, and a clear-cut violation of international rules and principles.
He also called for more concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate regional tensions by diplomatic means. (end)
