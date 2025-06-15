403
Qatar, France Urge Unhindered Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 15 (KUNA) -- Qatar and France urged on Sunday for the full and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The call came in a joint statement following the third Qatar-France Annual Strategic Dialogue held in Paris on Thursday, co-chaired by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot.
Qatar and France both reaffirmed their commitment to international law and a rules-based international order, emphasizing the need to support peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.
The two sides stressed the urgency of a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a lasting political solution that leads to a two-state solution, and warned against the politicization of aid, threats of forced displacement, and any plans by the Israeli occupation to remain in Gaza post-war, calling such actions unacceptable.
They also reiterated their opposition to any forced displacement of Gaza's population, calling it a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.
France expressed deep appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts, including those aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza.
On Syria, the two ministers highlighted the importance of a comprehensive political arrangement that guarantees the rights of all Syrians regardless of ethnicity, sect, religion, or gender, and they welcomed steps to ease international sanctions and noted France's support for the EU's recent decision to lift economic measures against Damascus.
Regarding Lebanon, Qatar expressed appreciation for France for hosting of the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty in October 2024, and the two countries also welcomed the progress made regarding its political and economic reforms.
Both sides praised progress on political and economic reforms and reaffirmed support for Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They called for full implementation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation's forces from Lebanese territory, alongside enhanced support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in coordination with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
On Iran, the two ministers reiterated their shared support for a diplomatic solution that addresses international concerns over Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, and they also encouraged Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and welcomed ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at de-escalating tensions and maintaining the global non-proliferation framework.
On Sudan, Qatar and France expressed determination to continue working together to address the devastating conflict in the country, and cited UN Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands an end to the siege of Al-Fasher and calls for immediate de-escalation.
Qatar and France urged all parties to cease hostilities, comply with international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow safe and unrestricted humanitarian access. (end)
