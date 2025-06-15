403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran: 44 Drones, Small Aircraft Shot Down In 48 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Commander of the Iranian Border Guard Brigadier-General Ahmad Goudarzi announced on Sunday that his service had shot down 44 drones and a small aircraft sent from the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, Goudarzi said that these drones and aircraft attempted to enter Iranian airspace in the past 48 hours and were shot down by the Iranian Border Guard.
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
mw
In a statement, Goudarzi said that these drones and aircraft attempted to enter Iranian airspace in the past 48 hours and were shot down by the Iranian Border Guard.
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment