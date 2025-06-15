Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran: 44 Drones, Small Aircraft Shot Down In 48 Hours


2025-06-15 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Commander of the Iranian Border Guard Brigadier-General Ahmad Goudarzi announced on Sunday that his service had shot down 44 drones and a small aircraft sent from the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, Goudarzi said that these drones and aircraft attempted to enter Iranian airspace in the past 48 hours and were shot down by the Iranian Border Guard.
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
