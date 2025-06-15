Egyptair Cancels Flights To Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cairo: Egypt's national carrier EgyptAir announced on Sunday the cancellation of its flights to key airports in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq due to escalating tensions in the region.

"Due to current events in the region and out of concern for the safety of its customers, EgyptAir announces the cancellation of its flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil airports until the situation in the region stabilizes," the flagship airline said in a statement.



The announcement comes amid heightened tensions following recent military escalations between Israel and Iran, prompting several regional airlines to adjust their operations.