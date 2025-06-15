Fifth Such Accident In Past Six Weeks: Kharge Demands Probe Into U'khand Chopper Crash
Raising an alarm over the gravity of situation, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha said that the chopper crash in Uttarakhand is fifth such helicopter accident in the last six weeks and demanded that accountability for these accidents must be fixed and those responsible must be brought to justice.
Taking to his social media handle, the Congress MP wrote:“The news of helicopter crash in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is very painful. Seven passengers have died. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May God give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”
“There is an appeal to the state and central government that these accidents should be investigated and proper safety arrangements should be ensured,” he further said.
Meanwhile, helicopter services for Kedarnath have been suspended for the next two days.
“Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami told the mediapersons on Sunday.
Early this morning, seven people, including the pilot were killed after the chopper crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district. The Aryan Aviation Helicopter was flying to Guptkashi from the Kedarnath Dham when it crashed at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday.
In another crucial decision, the operations of Aryan Aviation for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended with immediate effect. An official said that two helicopters belonging to M/s TransBharat Aviation -- bearing registration numbers VT-TBC and VT-TBF -- were found to have been airborne under similar unsuitable weather conditions following which the licenses of both pilots have been suspended for six months.
