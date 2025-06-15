403
Iran Unleashes Missile Retaliation
(MENAFN) Late on Friday, Iran initiated a counterattack against Israel, launching a significant number of ballistic missiles described as “hundreds,” according to Iranian state media.
The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran officially confirmed that it was behind the strikes.
Israel’s armed forces, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), acknowledged the missile assault and responded by instructing civilians to seek shelter immediately and remain there until further instruction.
In a formal communication, the military emphasized, “Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.”
Shortly after the initial wave, a follow-up salvo of missiles was unleashed. The IDF remarked that “The attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward the State of Israel,” and strongly urged the population “not to publish and share the locations and footage of hits.”
They added that “the explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles,” suggesting missile defense systems were engaged and active.
