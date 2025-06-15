No Heatwave Ahead In Ukraine, Cold Snap Expected Forecasters
According to Ukrinform, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reported this on Facebook .
On Monday, June 16, it will rain on the left bank of Ukraine, while the right bank will be mostly sunny.
Strong winds will continue almost everywhere. In the west and in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the wind will be moderate, without storm gusts.
The air temperature on Monday is expected to be +22+27. It will be cooler in the eastern part of Ukraine: +19+22 degrees.
In Kyiv, Monday will be warm (up to +23+25 degrees), dry, and sunny.
No particular heat is expected in Ukraine in the near future. However, in the south, the temperature will reach +28+30 degrees in some places.Read also: Weather forecasters told when warmth will come to Ukrain
On Friday, June 20, it will briefly cool down to +17+22 degrees.
As Didenko noted, normal statistical summer weather is expected.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 14-15, showers and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of Ukrain e, especially in the center and east.
