On Father's Day, President Pays Tribute To Ukraine's Brave And Devoted Dads

On the occasion of Father's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that this day is now filled with even greater gratitude toward Ukrainian fathers.

According to Ukrinform, the message was posted on the President's official Facebook page.

“Father's Day. Today, this day is filled with even deeper gratitude to Ukrainian fathers. To all those who are now on the front lines, thinking of their children. To those who always remember the importance of a father's support. To those who protect and shield from the war in the rear. To those who teach right from wrong, raise their children to love Ukraine, and teach them to respect life and people. To all fathers who, tragically, gave their lives defending Ukraine – yet remain forever in their children's hearts, in the memory of their families and our nation,” the President wrote.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to all fathers for their strength, courage, and love.

As Ukrinform reported, today, June 15, Ukraine celebrates Father's Day. It is observed annually on the third Sunday of June.

Father's Day in Ukraine was established by a Presidential Decree on May 18, 2019,“with the aim of creating favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family as the foundation of society and recognizing at the state level the role of fathers in upbringing.”