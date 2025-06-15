On Father's Day, President Pays Tribute To Ukraine's Brave And Devoted Dads
According to Ukrinform, the message was posted on the President's official Facebook page.
“Father's Day. Today, this day is filled with even deeper gratitude to Ukrainian fathers. To all those who are now on the front lines, thinking of their children. To those who always remember the importance of a father's support. To those who protect and shield from the war in the rear. To those who teach right from wrong, raise their children to love Ukraine, and teach them to respect life and people. To all fathers who, tragically, gave their lives defending Ukraine – yet remain forever in their children's hearts, in the memory of their families and our nation,” the President wrote.
The head of state expressed his gratitude to all fathers for their strength, courage, and love.
As Ukrinform reported, today, June 15, Ukraine celebrates Father's Day. It is observed annually on the third Sunday of June.
Father's Day in Ukraine was established by a Presidential Decree on May 18, 2019,“with the aim of creating favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family as the foundation of society and recognizing at the state level the role of fathers in upbringing.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment