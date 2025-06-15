Guide Launches For Buyers Of French Castles As Historic Estate Hits Market

Historic chateau for sale in the south of France

New Resource and Rare Historic 17th-Century Chateau Offer Unparalleled Opportunity in the South of France

- Patrick JosephUNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The launch of a comprehensive new guide for buyers of French castles coincides with the market debut of an extraordinary 17th-century château in the Rhône Valley, officially listed as a Historic Monument.Perched in a commanding position with sweeping views of the Rhône Valley, this remarkable estate sits at the base of the Vercors Mountains in the heart of the Drôme region. The château offers approximately 1,400 square meters of refined living space, all framed by a breathtaking panoramic backdrop, creating an idyllic retreat from the demands of modern life.Celebrating authentic 17th-century architecture, the château features 30 rooms, including grand reception salons adorned with monumental fireplaces, original parquet flooring and exquisite frescoes. Historic towers and authentic period details further enhance its unique charm, making it a prized treasure for enthusiasts of heritage architecture.Complementing the main residence is a fully renovated 450-square-meter outbuilding, ideal for expanded living quarters or versatile functional space. A private chapel adds an element of spirituality, while the elegant central courtyard serves as the heart of the property, a peaceful haven for relaxation and gatherings.Set within 6.3 hectares of land, the estate offers an exceptional canvas for creating a luxurious private residence or developing a hospitality or events venue, ideally suited for weddings, corporate seminars or boutique accommodations. Exceptionally well-connected, the château is just 20 minutes from the TGV high-speed train station and 30 minutes from the nearest motorway, ensuring easy access for guests. It is also conveniently located just one hour from Lyon and two hours from Geneva, making it accessible for both national and international visitors.To support prospective buyers in navigating the complexities and opportunities of acquiring such a historic estate, the newly published“How to Buy a Chateau in France” guide provides expert advice on every step of the process, from understanding French property law and renovation practices to maximising the value of your investment through tourism and events.“Buying a château is about more than just property, it's about embracing a unique lifestyle steeped in history and starting a new chapter and a legacy.” says Patrick Joseph, the founder of my-french-house, who prepared the in-depth 40-page document.“Our goal is to empower future buyers with the knowledge and resources that they need to turn their dream into reality.”With international interest in French châteaux on the rise, this new guide and this rare 17th-century estate offer an unparalleled opportunity for buyers seeking both a home and a heritage project.For more information about this unique 17th-century historic château estate, or to download your free copy of the guide, please visit our award-winning website .

