New Book Challenges Leadership-Obsessed Culture By Elevating The Power Of Followership

- Jim MatugaMORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a culture saturated with leadership books, podcasts and seminars, a new release is flipping the script: leadership isn't the only path to influence. In Humble Influence : The Strength of True Followership, author and entrepreneur Jim Matuga makes the case that following well is not a lesser role-but an essential one.Published by Spirit Media and set for release on June 15, Humble Influence redefines followership as a proactive, courageous and often overlooked force behind every successful leader, mission and movement.“Why do we celebrate leaders so loudly, yet ignore the people whose followership makes that leadership even possible?” Matuga said.“This book was born from that question.”Matuga, founder of InnerAction Media and host of the Positively West Virginia podcast, draws on more than three decades of experience working alongside influential leaders and mission-driven teams. The book combines real-world stories, biblical insights and a practical roadmap for becoming an effective follower in any context-workplace, church,home or community.Key themes in Humble Influence include: Reframing followership as a strength-not a step down How to lead from the middle with initiative, humility and purpose Why organizations rise and fall not only on leadership, but on followership The example of Jesus Christ as both the ultimate leader and the ultimate followerHumble Influence also includes a 9-step“Humble Influence Roadmap” designed to help readers cultivate trust, take initiative, communicate effectively and align their work with a larger mission.A Timely Message for Today's WorkplaceIn a marketplace dominated by leadership development, Humble Influence offers a counterbalance.“Not everyone wants to be the CEO,” Matuga said.“But everyone wants to matter. This book gives people permission to serve where they are-and to recognize the power of their influence even without a title.”The message resonates with a growing cultural shift. As organizations become more collaborative and less hierarchical, followership is emerging as a critical skill set-one that drives team performance, supports healthy leadership and fosters long-term mission success.Availability and Media InterviewsHumble Influence will be available in paperback and e-book formats via Amazon and other major retailers beginning June 15.To schedule an interview with Jim Matuga, request a review copy or inquire about speaking engagements, contact:Jim MatugaEmail: ...Phone: (304) 241-4959For more information, visitAbout the AuthorJim Matuga is a business leader, author and founder of InnerAction Media, a marketingand media firm that based in Morgantown, West Virginia. He is also the host of PositivelyWest Virginia, a podcast featuring more than 500 interviews with successfulentrepreneurs and leaders across Appalachia. With a passion for leadership andservice, Matuga brings decades of real-world leadership / followership experience and acommitment to faith-based values to his third book, Humble Influence.

