UP: Over 60,000 Police Constables Including 12,000 Women Get Appointment Letters
The high point of the event was handing over of appointment letters to more than 12,000 women constables who secured their employment, reflecting a new wave of enthusiasm across the state.
The newly appointed women constables unanimously appreciated the transparent and merit-based recruitment process of Uttar Pradesh government, describing it as a landmark shift in governance.
Lavi Chauhan from Bareilly said:“We have reaped the rewards of our hard work. Honest recruitment efforts like this have only been possible due to the leadership of CM Yogi. Not a single rupee was demanded during process.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Izma Bi from Bareilly said:“For the first time, jobs have been awarded purely on the basis of merit.”
Preeti, also from Bareilly, proudly shared that she is the first girl in her family to secure a government job, crediting the opportunity to the forward-looking policies of CM Yogi.
Niti Yadav from Firozabad and Radha Pal from Bareilly also expressed their happiness, stating that girls are now receiving equal opportunities. They added that the transparent recruitment drive has brought employment opportunities to thousands of households and stands as a testament to the Yogi government's commitment to good governance.
Anurag Sharma from Prayagraj reflected on the past, saying,“Earlier, jobs were reserved for those with money. Today, those who are hardworking and deserving are getting the chance they deserve. This transformation is the result of the fair recruitment policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”
Akhilesh from Amethi shared that he is the first person in his family to secure a government job.
“This opportunity has become a reality only because of CM Yogi's firm stand on clean and transparent recruitment,” he said.
