Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wants To Make Dad Boney Kapoor Proud

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has also joined the list of celebs who penned adorable wishes for their dads this Father's Day.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of little Janhvi sitting on dad Boney Kapoor's lap.

The 'Mili' actress further shared through the post that she wishes to make her father proud, and she has been working hard towards this goal every day now. Janhvi penned, "Happy Father's Day to the best man I know, the best heart, the best mind the most loving and caring and funniest and coolest and my best friend who does everything for everyone else and expects nothing in return, my anchor. I want to make you the happiest and proudest papa in the whole world and I promise I'll give my best every day trying. Sorry for the days I trouble u I love you papa @boney."

In addition to this, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor disclosed the one quality he will always admire in his father.

He appreciated his father for being a constant source of strength and support to everyone around him.

The '2 States' actor penned a lovely birthday wish for the filmmaker on the occasion of Father's Day.

Arjun's post read,“@boney Happy Father's Day Dad U have always been there for everyone made their lives better and that's a quality I will always admire about you...stay happy and stay healthy stay the way you are!!! Love you."

Furthermore, Arjun tagged his siblings, Jahnvi, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor in the post.

Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula even reposted Arjun's post on their Instagram stories.

For the unaware, Arjun and Anshula are Boney's children from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.