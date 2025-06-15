Tens Of Thousands Rally In Dutch Gaza Protest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: Tens of thousands of people dressed in red marched through the streets of The Hague Sunday to demand more action from the Dutch government against what they termed a "genocide" in Gaza.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International and Oxfam organised the demonstration through the city to the International Court of Justice, creating a so-called "red line".



Many waving Palestinian flags and some chanting "Stop the Genocide", the demonstrators turned a central park in the city into a sea of red on a sunny afternoon.

Protesters brandished banners reading "Don't look away, do something", "Stop Dutch complicity", and "Be silent when kids sleep, not when they die".

Organisers urged the Dutch government -- which collapsed on June 3 after a far-right party pulled out of a fragile coalition -- to do more to rein in Israel.

"People in Gaza cannot wait and the Netherlands has a duty to do everything it can to stop the genocide," they said in their call to action.

Dodo Van Der Sluis, a 67-year-old pensioner, told AFP: "It has to stop. Enough is enough. I can't take it anymore."

"I'm here because I think it's maybe the only thing you can do now as a Dutch citizen, but it's something you have to do," she added.

A previous protest in The Hague on May 18 drew more than 100,000 people, according to organisers, who described it as the country's largest demo in 20 years.

